Today at the news stands December 10, 2021

Fri, 10 Dec 2021

Daily Graphic

Strategies to prevent corruption: Special Prosecutor to scrutinise contracts

Public responds to calls for COVID-19 jab

Daily Guide

NDC MP runs to court

Shatta Wale launches taxi service

Business and Financial Times

Expansion of irrigation schemes, agric infrastructure at risk as CAPEX for food production drops for 3-year running

GSE’s Financial Stocks Index set for first positive annual return in four years

The Finder

2,608 killed in 11 months; motorcycles alone killed 1,140 [43.7%]

Shocking: WAEC withholds 128,977 WASSCE subject results

