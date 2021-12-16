Today at the news stands: December 16, 2021

Thu, 16 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Guide
NDC accepts 2022 budget
Akuapem Poloo set free, fined GH¢12,000
The Chronicle
Counsel asks soldier witness at coup trial: Do you smoke? Yes my Lord, I smoke cigarette
E-levy is badly needed for national development – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Business Finder
AfCFTA must work; let’s create conditions that will boost trade – Pianim
Ignore wicked conspiracy theories and get vaccinated – Prez
The Daily Statesman
Let’s go for the COVID jab – President urges unvaccinated persons
Time for strict separation of power – Minority Leader wants Parliament decoupled from Executive
