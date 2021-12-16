Today at the news stands: December 16, 2021

0
December 16, 2021

Thu, 16 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Guide

NDC accepts 2022 budget

Akuapem Poloo set free, fined GH¢12,000

The Chronicle

Counsel asks soldier witness at coup trial: Do you smoke? Yes my Lord, I smoke cigarette

E-levy is badly needed for national development – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Business Finder

AfCFTA must work; let’s create conditions that will boost trade – Pianim

Ignore wicked conspiracy theories and get vaccinated – Prez

The Daily Statesman

Let’s go for the COVID jab – President urges unvaccinated persons

Time for strict separation of power – Minority Leader wants Parliament decoupled from Executive

