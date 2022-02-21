Today at the news stands - February 21, 2022

Here are some of the major news headlines in today's dailies
Ghanaian Times:
- Ghana Card registration congestion: NIA opens more centres to reduce inconvenience
- We're not returning to classrooms
- Hearts, Kotoko share points in thriller
- Sweet taste of rivalry outside Accra Stadium <>The Informer:
The Informer
- Crude Machiavellian tactics at UEW as Education Minister foments trouble
- Dzifa Attivor laid to rest
- Confusion rocks NPP elections as aspirants battle for nomination forms
- NLA vows to flush out illegal lotto operators
The Herald
- Ex-state protocol director break silence on Atta Mills' death
- Education Minister caught formenting trouble at Winneba University
- Hopeson Adorye attacks Akufo-Addo's 'girlfriend' Serwaa Broni
B&FT
- Gov't to roll out six major expenditure cut measures
- Manufacturing, trade sectors inspire hope in economy recovery
- Bawumia reiterates gov't commitment to develop newly-created regions
- Digitalisation, climate change remain critical for dev't
