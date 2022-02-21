Today at the news stands - February 21, 2022

Stack of newspaper | File photo

Here are some of the major news headlines in today's dailies

Ghanaian Times:



- Ghana Card registration congestion: NIA opens more centres to reduce inconvenience



- We're not returning to classrooms



- Hearts, Kotoko share points in thriller

- Sweet taste of rivalry outside Accra Stadium

The Informer:



- Crude Machiavellian tactics at UEW as Education Minister foments trouble



- Dzifa Attivor laid to rest

- Confusion rocks NPP elections as aspirants battle for nomination forms



- NLA vows to flush out illegal lotto operators



The Herald



- Ex-state protocol director break silence on Atta Mills' death

- Education Minister caught formenting trouble at Winneba University



- Hopeson Adorye attacks Akufo-Addo's 'girlfriend' Serwaa Broni



B&FT



- Gov't to roll out six major expenditure cut measures

- Manufacturing, trade sectors inspire hope in economy recovery



- Bawumia reiterates gov't commitment to develop newly-created regions



- Digitalisation, climate change remain critical for dev't



