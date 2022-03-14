0
Today at the news stands - March 14, 2022

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are the major newspaper headlines for today

The Chronicle:

* Police seize 33k AK47 ammo from soldier

* Togbega plays double standard over Supreme Court ruling

The Informer:

* On interpretation of constitution: Supreme Court consistent

* Bagbin's reaction to president unfair - Ghanaians

* Asiedu Nketiah's slap comment shameful, dangerous - NDC elder

Ghanaian Times:

* 9 UEW students killed in road crash at Asuboi

* NLA donates GHS100,000 to Appiate Support Fund

* Koforidua Hospital gets Dialysis Centre

