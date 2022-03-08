0
News

Today at the news stands - March 8, 2022

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of top newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GUIDE

- We'll resist coup makers - Nana

- 2 Cops Cited in Bullion Van Robberies

THE CHRONICLE

- Dampare strikes @ Barracks again ... arrests officers suspected to be involved in bullion van robberies

- DCE arrested and bailed over kidnapping of predecessor

THE FINDER

- Police bust bullion van robbery gang

- Negative propaganda against E-Levy has affected Ghana's credit worthiness - Ofori Atta

THE DAILY STATESMAN

- We are capable - President urges joint efforts for economic rebound

- Kwesi Botchwey: IMF not option to revive economy

