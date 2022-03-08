Today at the news stands - March 8, 2022

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
DAILY GUIDE
- We'll resist coup makers - Nana
- 2 Cops Cited in Bullion Van Robberies
THE CHRONICLE
- Dampare strikes @ Barracks again ... arrests officers suspected to be involved in bullion van robberies
- DCE arrested and bailed over kidnapping of predecessor
THE FINDER
- Police bust bullion van robbery gang
- Negative propaganda against E-Levy has affected Ghana's credit worthiness - Ofori Atta
THE DAILY STATESMAN
- We are capable - President urges joint efforts for economic rebound
- Kwesi Botchwey: IMF not option to revive economy
