Today at the news stands - November 12, 2021

Here are some top news headlines from the dailies

Ghanaian Times:



* Keta Sea Port project to take off



* Young entrepreneurs to get massive boost in 2022 budget



* LGBTQI+ bill: Proponents, opponents come face-to-face before parliament



* President joins ex-servicemen to mark 76th Remembrance Day in Accra



B&FT:



* AGI calls for review of counterproductive benchmark value policy

* Policy rate projected to reach 14%



* SSNIT pays over GHS 2.7bn beneficiaries this year



* MEST Accelerator Scale to power SMEs to grow



The Herald:



* NLA arrests 10 illegal Banker to Banker operators



* Uncaring Akufo-Addo abandons 4,000 Volta tidal waves victims for holidays abroad



* Growing numbers of unemployed Ghanaians, national security crisis-

Republic Press:



* NPP takes on John Mahama



* Tension mounts on Akyem Enyiresi



* AG makes a u-turn



The Chronicle:



* Prempeh, Akoto Ampaw buckle-down



* 'Yes, fuel prices have gone up, but Ghana still needs revenue'

* I've unprecedented record - Ato Essien, but still weeps in court



* Nana Addo is not 'Yentie Obia'a' President



* Prez takes 7-day leave



Daily Graphic:



* 2022 Budget preview: Include exit taxes: CSOs advocate



* Admit 499 students to School of Law



* Public purse secure - Eugene Arhin

The New Crusading Guide:



* CBC "public purse" assertion: Presidency disagree



* Transport stakeholders share views



* Doctors to enjoy 'free' healthcare



* NLA goes after illegal bankers to banker operators



