Today at the news stands - November 30, 2021

Tue, 30 Nov 2021

Daily Graphic

Anxiety over 2022 budget: Experts call for consensus-building

Legal education: Expand access but don’t sacrifice quality – President Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian Times

Government to break law school monopoly, plans to enact new legal profession law

2022 budget approval: Showdown in Parliament today as Majority seeks to undo Friday’s rejection

The Chronicle

A badly trained lawyer is a danger to society – Akufo-Addo warns

Ghanaian UK student denies deportation allegation by Scholarship Secretariat

The Daily Statesman

We need reforms in our legal education – President Akufo-Addo

What do you have for Ghana? NPP demands NDC’s alternative to 2022 budget

