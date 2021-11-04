Today at the news stands - November 4, 2021

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major newspaper headlines in the dailies:

The New Crusading Guide:



* NLA hands Prestige & Lucsmani raw deal



* Police drag Madina MP to court



* MASLOC supports Oda Market fire victims with GHS 1m



* Bawumia pressing NDC to study digital economy - Razak Kojo

Ghanaian Times:



* Ghana @50 monument: K'dua Jubilee park in ruins!



* Cabinet approves new Wild Life Resources Management Bill, 2021



* #COP26: Ghana signs onto LEAF coalition at #climatechange



* Ghana Business Awards honours 65 individuals, companies

B&FT:



* Digital economy success hinges on collaboration - Bawumia



* Private sector owes SSNIT over GHS 230m in outstanding debt



* Leading ICT Organizations & Professionals honoured



* Focus on efficiency in collection, not new taxes

Daily Graphic:



* Exercise to halt 'Aboboyaa' operations on motorway begins



* Stop galamsey at Akyem Akokoaso



* Form partnerships to deepen digital economy - Vice President



* Improving revenue performance: Expand tax coverage - Dr Ali-Nakyea

