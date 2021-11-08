0
Today at the news stands - November 8, 2021

Newspapers Newsstand

Mon, 8 Nov 2021

Here are some major headlines from the newspapers

Ghanaian Times

ECOWAS condemns terrorist attack in Mali

Gov't launches manual on community mining scheme initiative

The Informer

Resource financially-crippled OSP

We want justice - Family of slain Konongo SHS student call on govt

Jospong Group fights Global Warming

The Herald

State uses murder suspect with fake education certificate as star witness at "Kitchen Knife Coup' trial

Bishop Herman College left rotting into extinction

The BFT

Fear grips over 2 million peasant farmers

Edith Dankwa is CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year 2020

Daily Guide:

MPs dodge parliament

SHS student stabs student dead

Daily Graphic:

Support SMEs to grow - KPMG

GMA advocates drivers education against crashes

ECOWAS appoints Chambas Special Envoy to

The Chronicle:

Daring gunmen shoot naval officer

KMA uses GHS240k BRT cash to pay ex-gratia

GRIDCo warns public

The New Crusading Guide:

Yendi MP cuts sod for Sunsong Health Facility

AAGA chastises Sammy Gyamfi

