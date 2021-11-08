Today at the news stands - November 8, 2021

Here are some major headlines from the newspapers
Ghanaian Times
ECOWAS condemns terrorist attack in Mali
Gov't launches manual on community mining scheme initiative
The Informer
Resource financially-crippled OSP
We want justice - Family of slain Konongo SHS student call on govt
Jospong Group fights Global Warming
The Herald
State uses murder suspect with fake education certificate as star witness at "Kitchen Knife Coup' trial
Bishop Herman College left rotting into extinction
The BFT
Fear grips over 2 million peasant farmers
Edith Dankwa is CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year 2020
Daily Guide:
MPs dodge parliament
SHS student stabs student dead
Daily Graphic:
Support SMEs to grow - KPMG
GMA advocates drivers education against crashes
ECOWAS appoints Chambas Special Envoy to
The Chronicle:
Daring gunmen shoot naval officer
KMA uses GHS240k BRT cash to pay ex-gratia
GRIDCo warns public
The New Crusading Guide:
Yendi MP cuts sod for Sunsong Health Facility
AAGA chastises Sammy Gyamfi