Today at the newspaper stands - September 27, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stack of newspapers

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today:

The Finder Newspaper

* IMF begins analysis of Ghana's ability to meet debt obligations.

* Dr. Bawaumia commissions 22km Sinohydro Cape Coast inner city roads

Daily Graphic

* Save fishing industry

* IMF, Ghana confer on economy

Daily Guide

* NDC sponsored 'evil jeers' at Nana - NPP

* Bagbin has not ditch GBA

The Chronicle Newspaper

* Tribal politics rocks NDC.

* Melcom rebranded to provide a variety of products and services

