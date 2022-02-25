0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstand – Friday, February 25, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (9)

Fri, 25 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Russia – Ukraine conflict: Safety, evacuation of Ghanaians key – President Akufo-Addo

* Electoral Commissioners appointment must be competitive – Prof Agyeman – Duah

Daily Guide

* Bloody War Breaks Out…Putin Attacks Ukraine By Land, Air, Sea, Cyber

Over 1,000 Ghanaians stranded, Oil price sky-rockets

* Ato Essien Punched Over GHc620m BoG Cash

The Chronicle

* Akufo – Addo dreads Russia – Ukraine war…on fuel prices, safety of Ghanaians

* Absentee MPs to know their fate today – Speaker declares

The Custodian

* Deputy Speakers’ voting rights…Supreme Court rules on March 9

* Sack Adwoa Safo…Mpiani to Akufo – Addo

Source: www.ghanaweb.com