Today at the newsstand – Friday, February 25, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Russia – Ukraine conflict: Safety, evacuation of Ghanaians key – President Akufo-Addo



* Electoral Commissioners appointment must be competitive – Prof Agyeman – Duah



Daily Guide



* Bloody War Breaks Out…Putin Attacks Ukraine By Land, Air, Sea, Cyber

Over 1,000 Ghanaians stranded, Oil price sky-rockets



* Ato Essien Punched Over GHc620m BoG Cash



The Chronicle



* Akufo – Addo dreads Russia – Ukraine war…on fuel prices, safety of Ghanaians



* Absentee MPs to know their fate today – Speaker declares

The Custodian



* Deputy Speakers’ voting rights…Supreme Court rules on March 9



* Sack Adwoa Safo…Mpiani to Akufo – Addo