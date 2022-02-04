0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstand – Friday February 4, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (7)

Fri, 4 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers;

Daily Graphic

* Assin North MP charged with perjury, forgery

* ECOWAS needs coalition - Critical to halting political turbulence – Akufo – Addo

* NACOC destroys 80-acre 'wee' plantation

* Heartbreak for Cameroun as Egypt qualify for AFCON final

Ghanaian Times

* Military takeover in sub-region: West Africa in danger - ECOWAS Chairman

* Donate generously to redevelopment of Appiate - Fund committee

* UTAG, NLC ordered to settle impasse out of court

* Egypt fined for breach of media protocols

The Informer

* Faces behind neglected Atta-Mills presidential library unmasked: Same characters masterminded formation of John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage

* Ghana can't depend on IMF perpetually – Akufo – Addo declares

Republic Press

* NDC's borga MP in trouble, charged with criminal offences

* West Africa is in danger – Akufo – Addo cries out, as he condemns recent coups

* Adaklu District Assembly rejects Akufo – Addo’s 3rd DCE nominee

Source: www.ghanaweb.com