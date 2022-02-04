Today at the newsstand – Friday February 4, 2022

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers;
Daily Graphic
* Assin North MP charged with perjury, forgery
* ECOWAS needs coalition - Critical to halting political turbulence – Akufo – Addo
* NACOC destroys 80-acre 'wee' plantation
* Heartbreak for Cameroun as Egypt qualify for AFCON final
Ghanaian Times
* Military takeover in sub-region: West Africa in danger - ECOWAS Chairman
* Donate generously to redevelopment of Appiate - Fund committee
* UTAG, NLC ordered to settle impasse out of court
* Egypt fined for breach of media protocols
The Informer
* Faces behind neglected Atta-Mills presidential library unmasked: Same characters masterminded formation of John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage
* Ghana can't depend on IMF perpetually – Akufo – Addo declares
Republic Press
* NDC's borga MP in trouble, charged with criminal offences
* West Africa is in danger – Akufo – Addo cries out, as he condemns recent coups
* Adaklu District Assembly rejects Akufo – Addo’s 3rd DCE nominee