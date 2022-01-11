Today at the newsstand – January 11, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic



* Preserve country's unity - Asantehene charges media



* Students plead with govt to address UTAG concerns



* Updated app improves SIM card registration

* Morocco stun Ghana with late winner



* Ayew: Black Stars will bounce back strongly



Graphic Business



* Unemployment hits 36-year high - Females, youth worse victims

* Bank of Ghana to auction $75m today - Move to increase dollar supply, ensure cedi stability



* E-Levy risks rolling back progress in agric - Agribusiness Chamber



The Anchor



* Consumers threaten boycott of Nestle products after reports of rotten Ideal, Carnation milk hits market

* NSS to become employment agency - Executive Director



* AFCON2021: Everything to know about favorites and the rest of Africa's best teams



Crusading Guide



* Maranatha TV gutted by fire

* Govt releases GHS1.10bn for more agric jobs



* Let's support SIM registration process - George Andah



* Police officer petitions IGP over unfair treatment



* CSA commends stakeholders for promoting Cybersecurity Act