Today at the newsstand – January 11, 2022

Stories making the headlines:
Daily Graphic
* Preserve country's unity - Asantehene charges media
* Students plead with govt to address UTAG concerns
* Updated app improves SIM card registration
* Morocco stun Ghana with late winner
* Ayew: Black Stars will bounce back strongly
Graphic Business
* Unemployment hits 36-year high - Females, youth worse victims
* Bank of Ghana to auction $75m today - Move to increase dollar supply, ensure cedi stability
* E-Levy risks rolling back progress in agric - Agribusiness Chamber
The Anchor
* Consumers threaten boycott of Nestle products after reports of rotten Ideal, Carnation milk hits market
* NSS to become employment agency - Executive Director
* AFCON2021: Everything to know about favorites and the rest of Africa's best teams
Crusading Guide
* Maranatha TV gutted by fire
* Govt releases GHS1.10bn for more agric jobs
* Let's support SIM registration process - George Andah
* Police officer petitions IGP over unfair treatment
* CSA commends stakeholders for promoting Cybersecurity Act