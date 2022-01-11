0
Today at the newsstand – January 11, 2022

Tue, 11 Jan 2022

Daily Graphic

* Preserve country's unity - Asantehene charges media

* Students plead with govt to address UTAG concerns

* Updated app improves SIM card registration

* Morocco stun Ghana with late winner

* Ayew: Black Stars will bounce back strongly

Graphic Business

* Unemployment hits 36-year high - Females, youth worse victims

* Bank of Ghana to auction $75m today - Move to increase dollar supply, ensure cedi stability

* E-Levy risks rolling back progress in agric - Agribusiness Chamber

The Anchor

* Consumers threaten boycott of Nestle products after reports of rotten Ideal, Carnation milk hits market

* NSS to become employment agency - Executive Director

* AFCON2021: Everything to know about favorites and the rest of Africa's best teams

Crusading Guide

* Maranatha TV gutted by fire

* Govt releases GHS1.10bn for more agric jobs

* Let's support SIM registration process - George Andah

* Police officer petitions IGP over unfair treatment

* CSA commends stakeholders for promoting Cybersecurity Act

