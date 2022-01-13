Today at the newsstand - January 13, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Equipping students with 21st century skills: STEM project takes off



* Our services are free - National Ambulance Service



* GFA boss canvasses support for Stars



* Stars medical team upbeat about Kudus' fitness

Daily Guide



* Clamp down on 'bad boy' churches, says Cardinal Turkson



* Fresh Bawku clashes leave 3 dead



* GhS32m STEM academy takes off



* Sosu appears in court, trial adjourned

* Asante Kotoko loses Abalora to FC Sheriff



Ghanaian Times



* GhS32m STEM academy takes off as President cuts sod for construction of facility to produce engineers, scientists



* 2,924 die in road crashes in 2021



* Minister constitutes taskforce to reclaim Parks and Gardens lands

B & FT



* Untamed inflation creates extra headache for economy - Ends 2021 at 12.6%, highest in 29 months



*Gov't seeks GhS3.79bn in new domestic debts



* Inflation, high imports drive cedi to GhS7 per US$ by year end - CEFIS report



Business Finder

* Prez cuts sod for GhS32m STEM academy



* Grow SMEs



* Songor project will benefit Ada people