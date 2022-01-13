0
Today at the newsstand - January 13, 2022

Thu, 13 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines:

Daily Graphic

* Equipping students with 21st century skills: STEM project takes off

* Our services are free - National Ambulance Service

* GFA boss canvasses support for Stars

* Stars medical team upbeat about Kudus' fitness

Daily Guide

* Clamp down on 'bad boy' churches, says Cardinal Turkson

* Fresh Bawku clashes leave 3 dead

* GhS32m STEM academy takes off

* Sosu appears in court, trial adjourned

* Asante Kotoko loses Abalora to FC Sheriff

Ghanaian Times

* GhS32m STEM academy takes off as President cuts sod for construction of facility to produce engineers, scientists

* 2,924 die in road crashes in 2021

* Minister constitutes taskforce to reclaim Parks and Gardens lands

B & FT

* Untamed inflation creates extra headache for economy - Ends 2021 at 12.6%, highest in 29 months

*Gov't seeks GhS3.79bn in new domestic debts

* Inflation, high imports drive cedi to GhS7 per US$ by year end - CEFIS report

Business Finder

* Prez cuts sod for GhS32m STEM academy

* Grow SMEs

* Songor project will benefit Ada people

