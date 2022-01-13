Today at the newsstand - January 13, 2022

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Stories making the headlines:
Daily Graphic
* Equipping students with 21st century skills: STEM project takes off
* Our services are free - National Ambulance Service
* GFA boss canvasses support for Stars
* Stars medical team upbeat about Kudus' fitness
Daily Guide
* Clamp down on 'bad boy' churches, says Cardinal Turkson
* Fresh Bawku clashes leave 3 dead
* GhS32m STEM academy takes off
* Sosu appears in court, trial adjourned
* Asante Kotoko loses Abalora to FC Sheriff
Ghanaian Times
* GhS32m STEM academy takes off as President cuts sod for construction of facility to produce engineers, scientists
* 2,924 die in road crashes in 2021
* Minister constitutes taskforce to reclaim Parks and Gardens lands
B & FT
* Untamed inflation creates extra headache for economy - Ends 2021 at 12.6%, highest in 29 months
*Gov't seeks GhS3.79bn in new domestic debts
* Inflation, high imports drive cedi to GhS7 per US$ by year end - CEFIS report
Business Finder
* Prez cuts sod for GhS32m STEM academy
* Grow SMEs
* Songor project will benefit Ada people