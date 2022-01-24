0
Today at the newsstand – Monday January 24, 2022

Mon, 24 Jan 2022

Stories making the headlines on the frontpages on major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

* To sack Milo or not: Stakeholders divided over Black Stars

* New Year School opens today

* SHC begins assessment for Appiate rebuilding

* Vice president attends UN Security Council meeting

* Kotoko pip Medeama

Ghanaian Times

* Introduction of pre-tertiary semester system: Govt makes u-turn as Education Ministry reinstates trimester calendar

* More condolences pour in for victims of Appiate explosion

* Mineral C'ssion shuts down Maxam Company

* Late goal ditches Hearts

B & FT

* Licensed fishing vessels unmasked as illegal Chinese fronts

* Local farmers, foodstuff traders engage in profit-racketeering

Domestic investors cement dominance of local debt market

The Finder

* Govt, miners to rebuild Appiate and absorb medical bills of victims – Bawumia

* Child Rights applauds Dr Adutwum's education reforms

* 9 searching for their parents after Appiate explosion

The New Crusading Guide

* SHC to rebuild Bogoso Appiate

* CEO of YEAR promises more jobs in Western Region

* COVID-19 vaccine mandates are illegal - Sammy Gyamfi

* Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV installed as new Osu Mantse

The Herald

* Dossier reveals how GNPC boss paid US$7.5 million for dilapidated building owned by ex-employers

* Top SSNIT official runs from Bible at Ernest Thompson trial; as judge cries for air condition

* Flip flops in education sector blamed on 'too known' minister

Republic Press

* E-levy is approved - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu insists, as gov't officials start public education

* 'Bogoso blasters' in hot waters as Minerals Commission shuts down company

* Coach Rajevac sacked

