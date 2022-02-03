Today at the newsstand – Thursday February 3, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* We can't avoid taxes – President



* Sensitise border communities to safety - CDD to security agencies



* Lands Ministry supports Minerals Commission with 20 vehicles



Ghanaian Times



* We will account for e-levy - Finance Minister

* ECOWAS holds Heads of State Summit in Accra today



* Egypt, Cameroon clash in 3rd final before final'



Daily Guide



* Captain Smart faces court over extortion



* Govt equips Minerals Commission for action



* Fire kills family of 4

The Business Finder



* Introduce austerity measures to support economic recovery, experts propose



* Gov't resource Minerals Commission



* Support Appiate Fund