0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstand – Tuesday February 1, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (11)

Tue, 1 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

* Resolving critical challenges: 25 bridges near completion - Government takes delivery March

* UTAG ready to negotiate

* Operation Clean Your Frontage starts today

* Senegal won't get carried away – Coach

Ghanaian Times

* COVID-19 nationwide vaccination: Govt launches 5-day campaign to push for herd immunity

* GHS administers 10m COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide

* Don't charge subscribers for SIM registration - Telecommunication Chamber

The Chronicle

* Koku the Bull, NDC fight over Mills legacy

* NLA renegotiates KGL multi-million cedis deal

* The Tarkwa Police Show of power - Tortured for the name 'Sasabonsam'

* Aduana Stars sack Asare Bediako

* Afena-Gyan named fastest player in Italian Serie A

Graphic Business

* Renewed hope for business - Devt Bank stars operation with $750m capital

* GEA provides GHS1.6bn to SMEs

* Banks urged to support estate developers

Economy Times

* Govt misses fiscal deficit target

* 20% budget cut to restore investor confidence – Economist

* Public debt climbs up... records GHS344.5b

New Crusading Guide

* Frozen chicken turns fish 0 Security Agencies to probe biggest Ghanaian importer

* E-levy will sustain Ghana's developmental projects - Razak Opoku

* Ghana needs urgent transformation - Ernest Kobeah

* Stop food wastage - Dr Stella Duah

Source: www.ghanaweb.com