Today at the newsstand – Tuesday February 1, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
* Resolving critical challenges: 25 bridges near completion - Government takes delivery March
* UTAG ready to negotiate
* Operation Clean Your Frontage starts today
* Senegal won't get carried away – Coach
Ghanaian Times
* COVID-19 nationwide vaccination: Govt launches 5-day campaign to push for herd immunity
* GHS administers 10m COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide
* Don't charge subscribers for SIM registration - Telecommunication Chamber
The Chronicle
* Koku the Bull, NDC fight over Mills legacy
* NLA renegotiates KGL multi-million cedis deal
* The Tarkwa Police Show of power - Tortured for the name 'Sasabonsam'
* Aduana Stars sack Asare Bediako
* Afena-Gyan named fastest player in Italian Serie A
Graphic Business
* Renewed hope for business - Devt Bank stars operation with $750m capital
* GEA provides GHS1.6bn to SMEs
* Banks urged to support estate developers
Economy Times
* Govt misses fiscal deficit target
* 20% budget cut to restore investor confidence – Economist
* Public debt climbs up... records GHS344.5b
New Crusading Guide
* Frozen chicken turns fish 0 Security Agencies to probe biggest Ghanaian importer
* E-levy will sustain Ghana's developmental projects - Razak Opoku
* Ghana needs urgent transformation - Ernest Kobeah
* Stop food wastage - Dr Stella Duah