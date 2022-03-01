Today at the newsstand – Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* E-levy in public interest – President



* Cease fire - Ghana urges Russia to end war in Ukraine



Ghanaian Times



* We'll resolve UTAG impasse - President promises



* WAEC releases 2021 BECE provisional results

The Chronicle



* Pass e-levy for public interest - President tells Parliament



* How alleged coup plotters had wanted to occupy Parliament



B& FT



* Banks seek refuge in gov't bills, bonds; turn back on private sector



* Regulatory dilemma makes BoG resolute against cryptocurrencies