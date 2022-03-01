0
Today at the newsstand – Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tue, 1 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* E-levy in public interest – President

* Cease fire - Ghana urges Russia to end war in Ukraine

Ghanaian Times

* We'll resolve UTAG impasse - President promises

* WAEC releases 2021 BECE provisional results

The Chronicle

* Pass e-levy for public interest - President tells Parliament

* How alleged coup plotters had wanted to occupy Parliament

B& FT

* Banks seek refuge in gov't bills, bonds; turn back on private sector

* Regulatory dilemma makes BoG resolute against cryptocurrencies

