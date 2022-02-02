Today at the newsstand – Wednesday February 2, 2022

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* 10-year study on corruption prevalence: Unregulated party financing to blame
* Assin North MP dragged to Supreme Court
* Senegal, Burkina Faso clash in cagey semis tonight
* Father, son live AFCON dream
B & FT
* PAPSS will reduce cost of cross-border trade - AGL, GUTA
* Comply with PFA Act or lose gov't support - Dep Fin warns state entities
* Cost of School Feeding leaps to GHS881m in 2022 - Allocation constitutes 77% of sector's budget
New Publisher
* Adwoa Safo's 'sick' demand: Make me deputy majority leader before I come to vote on e-levy
* GACL kicks out McDan indefinitely
* Veep commends NSS leadership for saving GHS112 million to state
The Herald
* Ambitious deputy minister badly wants Kyerematen's job
* Ghana Airports suspend McDan's private jet terminal four days after its inauguration
* KGL Group signs 10-year partnership agreement with NLA in excess of GHS1 billion