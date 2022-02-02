1
Today at the newsstand – Wednesday February 2, 2022

Wed, 2 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* 10-year study on corruption prevalence: Unregulated party financing to blame

* Assin North MP dragged to Supreme Court

* Senegal, Burkina Faso clash in cagey semis tonight

* Father, son live AFCON dream

B & FT

* PAPSS will reduce cost of cross-border trade - AGL, GUTA

* Comply with PFA Act or lose gov't support - Dep Fin warns state entities

* Cost of School Feeding leaps to GHS881m in 2022 - Allocation constitutes 77% of sector's budget

New Publisher

* Adwoa Safo's 'sick' demand: Make me deputy majority leader before I come to vote on e-levy

* GACL kicks out McDan indefinitely

* Veep commends NSS leadership for saving GHS112 million to state

The Herald

* Ambitious deputy minister badly wants Kyerematen's job

* Ghana Airports suspend McDan's private jet terminal four days after its inauguration

* KGL Group signs 10-year partnership agreement with NLA in excess of GHS1 billion

