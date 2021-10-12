Today at the newsstands

0
Tue, 12 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some newspaper headlines for today:

B&FT:

* AGI calls for extension of zero VAT for textile makers

* Market upbeat about resilient cedi ahead of festive season

* RCB's GHS458m locked up with investment companies

The Chronicle:

* No MP can vote against anti-gay bill - KT

* You can't bring US culture to Ghana - Dzata tells CNN

* Gov’t suspends Price Stabilisation and Recovery levies on fuel

Ghanaian Times:

* We're against LGBTQ+ activities - Catholic Bishops restate position

* Court adjourns NAM1 case to November 22

* NPA removes price stabilisation levies on petrol, diesel, LPG for 2 months

Daily Guide:

* NDC suspends guru over incest; police chase him

* Akufo-Addo's daughter finds love in Jumah's son

* Akufo-Addo one of the wisest - Serbian president

Daily Graphic:

* I am relieved - Ayariga expresses joy as SP drops charges

* 4 parties support LGBTQI+ Bill; one opposes draft law

* NPA removes fuel levies; prices to reduce

