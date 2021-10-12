Today at the newsstands

Here are some newspaper headlines for today:
B&FT:
* AGI calls for extension of zero VAT for textile makers
* Market upbeat about resilient cedi ahead of festive season
* RCB's GHS458m locked up with investment companies
The Chronicle:
* No MP can vote against anti-gay bill - KT
* You can't bring US culture to Ghana - Dzata tells CNN
* Gov’t suspends Price Stabilisation and Recovery levies on fuel
Ghanaian Times:
* We're against LGBTQ+ activities - Catholic Bishops restate position
* Court adjourns NAM1 case to November 22
* NPA removes price stabilisation levies on petrol, diesel, LPG for 2 months
Daily Guide:
* NDC suspends guru over incest; police chase him
* Akufo-Addo's daughter finds love in Jumah's son
* Akufo-Addo one of the wisest - Serbian president
Daily Graphic:
* I am relieved - Ayariga expresses joy as SP drops charges
* 4 parties support LGBTQI+ Bill; one opposes draft law
* NPA removes fuel levies; prices to reduce
