Today at the newsstands

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some newspaper headlines for today:

B&FT:



* AGI calls for extension of zero VAT for textile makers



* Market upbeat about resilient cedi ahead of festive season



* RCB's GHS458m locked up with investment companies



The Chronicle:

* No MP can vote against anti-gay bill - KT



* You can't bring US culture to Ghana - Dzata tells CNN



* Gov’t suspends Price Stabilisation and Recovery levies on fuel



Ghanaian Times:



* We're against LGBTQ+ activities - Catholic Bishops restate position

* Court adjourns NAM1 case to November 22



* NPA removes price stabilisation levies on petrol, diesel, LPG for 2 months



Daily Guide:



* NDC suspends guru over incest; police chase him



* Akufo-Addo's daughter finds love in Jumah's son

* Akufo-Addo one of the wisest - Serbian president



Daily Graphic:



* I am relieved - Ayariga expresses joy as SP drops charges



* 4 parties support LGBTQI+ Bill; one opposes draft law



* NPA removes fuel levies; prices to reduce

