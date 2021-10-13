Today at the newsstands

Here are some newspaper headlines for today
Business24
BOST assures of fuel safety despite product alteration at Ksi depot
Plan to increase renewable power generation laid out
The Finder
57 radio stations shut down, others back as NCA approves grant of authorisation to 133 FM stations
Dr Awal inaugurates 3 boards, calls on them to transform sector
Today’s paper
Bagbin, Kyei-Mensah lock horns over anti-LGBTQI+ bill
Radio Gold, XYZ get licenses back
The Chronicle
Anti-gay Bill: We will do the needful - Mensah-Bonsu
Radio Gold, others get amnesty from NCA, but must meet conditions
Daily Guide
Reverse flawed Opuni ruling – AG
NDC guru reports to police over incest
Ghanaian Times
Ghana loses $5bn annually, representing an estimated 7% of GDP – MHA
Ghana poised to open up renewable energy sector for investment – Prez
B&FT
Finance Ministry inaugurates MIIF, GIIF boards Newspaper Vaccination to grow tourist arrivals by 47% this year – Fitch
Daily Graphic
133 FM stations granted provisional licenses - Radio Gold, Radio XYZ among applicants
Newspaper GSA commits to improve ease of doing business