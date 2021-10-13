Today at the newsstands

0
Wed, 13 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business24

BOST assures of fuel safety despite product alteration at Ksi depot

Plan to increase renewable power generation laid out

The Finder

57 radio stations shut down, others back as NCA approves grant of authorisation to 133 FM stations

Dr Awal inaugurates 3 boards, calls on them to transform sector

Bagbin, Kyei-Mensah lock horns over anti-LGBTQI+ bill

Radio Gold, XYZ get licenses back

The Chronicle

Anti-gay Bill: We will do the needful - Mensah-Bonsu

Radio Gold, others get amnesty from NCA, but must meet conditions

Daily Guide

Reverse flawed Opuni ruling – AG

NDC guru reports to police over incest

Ghanaian Times

Ghana loses $5bn annually, representing an estimated 7% of GDP – MHA

Ghana poised to open up renewable energy sector for investment – Prez

B&FT

Finance Ministry inaugurates MIIF, GIIF boards Newspaper Vaccination to grow tourist arrivals by 47% this year – Fitch

Daily Graphic

133 FM stations granted provisional licenses - Radio Gold, Radio XYZ among applicants

Newspaper GSA commits to improve ease of doing business

