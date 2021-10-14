Today at the newsstands

Stack of newspapers | File photo

These are some of the major news headlines for today:

Daily Graphic



* Election 2020: EC saved country $90m; reduced voting time to 3-5 minutes



* Flag issues that derail democracy - President urges ECOWAS institutions



* 2,126 lives lost in road crashes - MTTD



* Reconsider directive on Ghana Card - Organised Labour

Ghanaian Times



* Coups d'etat in W/A: ECOWAS reviews protocols - President



* Extraordinary session of ECOWAS Parliament opens in Winneba



* Major earthquake hitting Ghana high



Daily Guide

* NDC incest guru in hot waters, gets GHS30,000 bail



* New judge for Collins Dauda, others in $200m trial



* It's painful to lose elections - Akufo-Addo confesses



* Majority Leader berates Speaker over anti-gay bill



The Chronicle

* $550,000 allegedly stolen from GT Bank - Police drag staff, customer to court



* Don't change constitution to extend your tenure of office - Prez tells ECOWAS Parliament



* Husband reports wife for reportedly stealing from her former employer



Business and Financial Times



* Govt reduces domestic borrowing in second half of 2021

* Inflation exceeds BoG's target, hits 10.6% in September



* Data privacy must be at the fore of digital currency policy - Fidelity Bank



Browse pictures in our gallery