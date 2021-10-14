0
Today at the newsstands

Thu, 14 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

These are some of the major news headlines for today:

Daily Graphic

* Election 2020: EC saved country $90m; reduced voting time to 3-5 minutes

* Flag issues that derail democracy - President urges ECOWAS institutions

* 2,126 lives lost in road crashes - MTTD

* Reconsider directive on Ghana Card - Organised Labour

Ghanaian Times

* Coups d'etat in W/A: ECOWAS reviews protocols - President

* Extraordinary session of ECOWAS Parliament opens in Winneba

* Major earthquake hitting Ghana high

Daily Guide

* NDC incest guru in hot waters, gets GHS30,000 bail

* New judge for Collins Dauda, others in $200m trial

* It's painful to lose elections - Akufo-Addo confesses

* Majority Leader berates Speaker over anti-gay bill

The Chronicle

* $550,000 allegedly stolen from GT Bank - Police drag staff, customer to court

* Don't change constitution to extend your tenure of office - Prez tells ECOWAS Parliament

* Husband reports wife for reportedly stealing from her former employer

Business and Financial Times

* Govt reduces domestic borrowing in second half of 2021

* Inflation exceeds BoG's target, hits 10.6% in September

* Data privacy must be at the fore of digital currency policy - Fidelity Bank

