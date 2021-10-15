Today at the newsstands

0
Fri, 15 Oct 2021

These are some major news headlines for today

The Finder

Court gives Ato Essien 20-day ultimatum to conclude on compensation

Galamsey affected Western Region votes in 2020 election - John Boadu

The Chronicle

Ato Essien's trial in abeyance; parties go back to negotiation table for possible refund of cash to the state

Body of family head detained for 3 years by friends

The Herald

EPA boss imports UN-banned poisonous chemical into Ghana

How Energy Minister almost got sacked by President Akufo-Addo as he and others plotted to outsmart president in US$550 million oil transaction

The Inquisitor

Greater Accra NPP in turmoil

Stop press: Confiscated assets chairman unmasked

Weekend Crusading Guide

'Worldremit' money-doubling scheme is scam - BoG warns

Weija-Gbawe assembly members, EPA on warpath over closure of 1D1F cement factory

Weekend Today

Dying retired operative narrates how the CIA killed Bob Marley - The reggae maestro died in '81 at 36

Akomea's headache? STC loses GHS2.5 million in a month?

The Publisher

Sanction greedy presidents who extend stay - ECOWAS Speaker

Let's be disciplined to break the 'eight' - Bawumia

