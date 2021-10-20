Today at the newsstands

0
File photo: Stack of newspapers

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are today's major newspaper headlines

Daily Graphic:

No Ghana Card, no salary: Accountant General reverses directive

Trained dogs beef up security

Ghanaian Times:

Shatta, Funny Face land in hot water

President cuts sod for work to begin on 12.1km Hemang-Nsutem road project

Daily Guide:

Death prophecy: Pastor arrested, scared Shatta Wale hides

Include Jackson graduates in GES postings

Republic Press:

Police grab doom prophet over Shatta Wale's gunshot 'prophesy'

Accountant General back down on 'No NIA Card, No Salary' threat

Publisher:

Accra 'modern city' in the offing - DVLA Office, Armed Forces mess, others to be relocated

You are unfit to accuse my govt - Akufo-Addo to Mahama

The Herald:

GNPC boss makes sharp u-turn on $1.6b Aker/AGM controversial deal; concedes to CSOs it was over-priced, but leaves it for Napo & Ofori-Atta to carry

Reckless Shatta Wale's cup overrun its brim; in police custody with 3 others for misinformation

Business24

We have a plan for affordable housing, Minister declares

BoG Governor wants 2022 budget to drive fiscal sustainability

