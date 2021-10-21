Today at the newsstands

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Graphic:



* 350,000 to enjoy improved power; biggest Bulk Supply Point commissioned



* Volta Region is Best Coordinating Council 2020



* US, Ghana deepen trade to create employment



Business Finder:

* AfCFTA must not leave out the youth - UNDP



* Historic: Cocoa farmers pension scheme takes off; over 500k farmers in 2 region



Ghanaian Times:



* Bulk power supply point in Ghana: Prez inaugurates largest point at Pokuase



* Court refers Funny Face to psychiatric to check on mental status

The Chronicle:



* Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu yells: MPs don't understand 'Obaatanpa program'



* Police show Shatta Wale his level



