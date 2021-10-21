0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands

Newspapers Newsstand Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (5)

Thu, 21 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Graphic:

* 350,000 to enjoy improved power; biggest Bulk Supply Point commissioned

* Volta Region is Best Coordinating Council 2020

* US, Ghana deepen trade to create employment

Business Finder:

* AfCFTA must not leave out the youth - UNDP

* Historic: Cocoa farmers pension scheme takes off; over 500k farmers in 2 region

Ghanaian Times:

* Bulk power supply point in Ghana: Prez inaugurates largest point at Pokuase

* Court refers Funny Face to psychiatric to check on mental status

The Chronicle:

* Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu yells: MPs don't understand 'Obaatanpa program'

* Police show Shatta Wale his level

You may browse our gallery for photos of the papers

Source: www.ghanaweb.com