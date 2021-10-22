Today at the newsstands

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today
Daily Graphic
Private schools license renewal now 3 years - Education Minister
Discussions on LGBTQ+ Bil: Tolerate opposing views - President tells public
Weekend Crusading Guide
I made a mistake - Nana Akufo-Addo apologises to Cape Coasters over harbor gaffe
Nana Akufo-Addo commissions 2nd phase of ACARP
The Finder
2,000 tonnes Accra Compost and Recycling Plant: 800 tonnes phase II commissioned
Stop financial irregulatities - Chief of Staff cautions MMDAs
The Informer
Mahama's 'Thank you' tour destroying NDC's 2024 chances as credible institutions become subject of attack
NLA supports less privileged
The Herald
Second term arrogance fever catches; Nana Akufo-Addo disrespects Volta chief for demanding completion of abandoned school project
Broke GNPC rushing to borrow GRA cash