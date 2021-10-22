Today at the newsstands

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Graphic



Private schools license renewal now 3 years - Education Minister



Discussions on LGBTQ+ Bil: Tolerate opposing views - President tells public



Weekend Crusading Guide



I made a mistake - Nana Akufo-Addo apologises to Cape Coasters over harbor gaffe

Nana Akufo-Addo commissions 2nd phase of ACARP



The Finder



2,000 tonnes Accra Compost and Recycling Plant: 800 tonnes phase II commissioned



Stop financial irregulatities - Chief of Staff cautions MMDAs



The Informer

Mahama's 'Thank you' tour destroying NDC's 2024 chances as credible institutions become subject of attack



NLA supports less privileged



The Herald



Second term arrogance fever catches; Nana Akufo-Addo disrespects Volta chief for demanding completion of abandoned school project



Broke GNPC rushing to borrow GRA cash