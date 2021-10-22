Today at the newsstands

0
Fri, 22 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Graphic

Private schools license renewal now 3 years - Education Minister

Discussions on LGBTQ+ Bil: Tolerate opposing views - President tells public

Weekend Crusading Guide

I made a mistake - Nana Akufo-Addo apologises to Cape Coasters over harbor gaffe

Nana Akufo-Addo commissions 2nd phase of ACARP

The Finder

2,000 tonnes Accra Compost and Recycling Plant: 800 tonnes phase II commissioned

Stop financial irregulatities - Chief of Staff cautions MMDAs

The Informer

Mahama's 'Thank you' tour destroying NDC's 2024 chances as credible institutions become subject of attack

NLA supports less privileged

The Herald

Second term arrogance fever catches; Nana Akufo-Addo disrespects Volta chief for demanding completion of abandoned school project

Broke GNPC rushing to borrow GRA cash

