Today at the news stands

B&FT:



* Banks will increase lending as economy picks up - Addison



* Rising aged population dependent on active workers worrying - Employment Minister



The Finder:



* GH¢30m disbursed to tourism players

* Akufo-Addo launches alternative employment and livelihood programme for galamseyers



* Some applicants say they opted for GIS due to no job



Ghanaian Times:



* President launches livelihood programme to benefit 220,000 people



* Thousands of prospective Fire Service, GIS recruits throng El-Wak, FATS to go through screening

Daily Guide:



* EC wants probe into John Dramani Mahama's 1 million votes



* President launches NAELP for illegal miners



* Police chase doom prophets; Jesus Ahuofe on GH¢100,000 bail



Daily Graphic:

* Alternative livelihood programme: 220,000 illegal miners to gain employment



* Cabinet approves GH¢43.9m to retool Veterinary Services



* Ban on 'aboboyaa' to February 2022



