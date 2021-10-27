0
Today at the newsstands

Newspapers Newsstand

Wed, 27 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some major newspaper headlines for today

Ghanaian Times

I'll revisit referendum to pave the way for election of MMDCEs - President

SC retains Justice Honyenuga to handle COCOBOD case

Daily Graphic:

Accountable governance: Deepen transparency - President charges MMDCEs

Supreme Court directs Honyenuga to continue with Opuni trial

The Herald

Justice Dotse & Attorney General leave more questions about their meeting on law school without its director, General Legal Council Rep, no secretary, no minutes

Police spare presidential staffer and Afia Schwarzenegger despite brandishing guns

The Informer

John Mahama embarrasses NDC, say his attack on elections management body a grand scheme to seek attention & stage a comeback

Curbing increasing road traffic offenses: Severe punishment needed – NRSA

Today

Anti-gay Bill: Voting will be made public - Bagbin

The KIA Covid-19 protocols: Travel made complicated

Daily Guide

Won't take excuses - Nana Akufo-Addo warns MMDCEs

Opuni judge reinstated

Republic press

No way out - Opuni faces Honyenuga again

Scapegoat: Girl gets six years for Takoradi fake kidnapping sins

