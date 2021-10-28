Today at the newsstands

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some major headlines in the papers this morning

B&FT:



* Local poultry products shortage looms as X'mas beckons



* IEA proposes debt engineering, borrowing ceiling to curtail rising public debt



The Chronicle:



* How 2 police officers were beaten at Ada Luhuor and their guns seized

* Six arrested over Prampram killing



* Prez restocks army's fleet with 60 cars



Crusading Guide:



* Akufo-Addo equips Ghana Army with 50 vehicles; cuts sod for US$24.8 million housing project



* Landguards on rampage at Joma: Residents blame Anyaa, Odokor police for shielding Nurudeen & team

Business Finder:



* Breakthrough for 201 SMEs



* 200 Ghanaians to benefit from Global Entrepreneurship & Innovation scholarship programme



Ghanaian Times:



* President hands over operational vehicles to Ghana Armed Forces

* Stop indiscriminate sale of land marked for c'nity devt in G/A - Industrialist



* Security, health threat: Junkies, mental patients occupy Accra



Daily Graphic:



* STC faces financial crisis; loses GHS50m to COVID-19, appeals for urgent bailout



* Stay off KNUST lands or face my wrath - Asantehene

* Coordinated effort needed to combat climate change - Kyebi Declaration



