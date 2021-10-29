Today at the newsstands

0
Fri, 29 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some major headlines in the newspapers today

Daily Graphic

Increase investment in mental care - CSO

Ningo Prampram human trafficking hotspot – Police

Daily Guide

NDC propaganda is wild, says Bawumia

Finance Ministry okays 11,000 nurses for recruitment

Ghanaian Times

Traffic nightmare on Ofankor-Nsawam road: motorists, commuters decry daily gridlock

Asantehene inaugurates new maternity block for KNUST Hospital

Business24

Traders Bank to begin next year -- GUTA boss

Analysts predict more oil exploration in Ghana

Mechanisation is key to self-sufficiency in rice production - MOFA

