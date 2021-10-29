Today at the newsstands

Fri, 29 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some major headlines in the newspapers today
Daily Graphic
Increase investment in mental care - CSO
Ningo Prampram human trafficking hotspot – Police
Daily Guide
NDC propaganda is wild, says Bawumia
Finance Ministry okays 11,000 nurses for recruitment
Ghanaian Times
Traffic nightmare on Ofankor-Nsawam road: motorists, commuters decry daily gridlock
Asantehene inaugurates new maternity block for KNUST Hospital
Business24
Traders Bank to begin next year -- GUTA boss
Analysts predict more oil exploration in Ghana
Mechanisation is key to self-sufficiency in rice production - MOFA
