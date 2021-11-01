Today at the newsstands

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Daily Graphic:



* NPRA raises alarm bells: Only 6% informal sector workers on pension scheme



* Government invests $1 billion in TVET institutions



* President off to Glasgow



Daily Guide:

* 117 get fish ponds from Bui Power Authority



* Arrest them: Otumfuo charges Police



* Akufo-Addo in Scotland for climate change summit



* NDC accepted election 2020 results - John Mahama



* Police chase Madina MP to church

Republic Press:



* Madina MP escapes arrest again



* NDC is good at propaganda, we have facts and data



Business24



* Lands Commission going fully digital next year

* Moves underway to standardise port charges across sub-region



* Own your innovations, Ursula tells young tech minds



Ghanaian Times:



* Strange disease outbreak in Savannah region



* President leads Ghana's delegation to UN COP 26 in Scotland

* Jospong Group tops Ghana Business Awards



