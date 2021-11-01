Today at the newsstands

Here are some major news headlines in the dailies
Daily Graphic:
* NPRA raises alarm bells: Only 6% informal sector workers on pension scheme
* Government invests $1 billion in TVET institutions
* President off to Glasgow
Daily Guide:
* 117 get fish ponds from Bui Power Authority
* Arrest them: Otumfuo charges Police
* Akufo-Addo in Scotland for climate change summit
* NDC accepted election 2020 results - John Mahama
* Police chase Madina MP to church
Republic Press:
* Madina MP escapes arrest again
* NDC is good at propaganda, we have facts and data
Business24
* Lands Commission going fully digital next year
* Moves underway to standardise port charges across sub-region
* Own your innovations, Ursula tells young tech minds
Ghanaian Times:
* Strange disease outbreak in Savannah region
* President leads Ghana's delegation to UN COP 26 in Scotland
* Jospong Group tops Ghana Business Awards
