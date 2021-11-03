Today at the newsstands

File photo: Stack of newspapers

Here are some major news headlines in the newspapers today

Daily Graphic



Honour your pledges - Nana Akufo-Addo



Ghana card to become e-passport by 1st quarter 2022 - Bawumia



2022 budget will regain investor confidence - Adu Boahen

Ghanaian Times



We'll continue climate change combat



6 burnt to death, 16 others injured in road crash at Offinso-Nkenkaasu



Daily Guide

Juaben 'MCE' in bribe scandal arrested by Police



The Publisher



Samson Deen wins APC president

The New Crusading Guide



National e-pharmacy in the offing - VP announces



Asamankesi on time bomb

The Chronicle



Where is the $100bn you promised Africa? - President Akufo-Addo



