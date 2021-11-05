Today at the newsstands

0
Fri, 5 Nov 2021

Here are some major headlines in the newspapers

Daily Graphic

SOEs owe GNPC $549m - indebtedness covers only 2020

Ato Essien tell court he's nation builder

Arrest NAM 1

Ghanaian Times

Kpeshie Lagoon structures go down

Court orders arrest of NAM 1, 2 others

Partner us to achieve climate change targets -

The Chronicle

Uncollected 'borla' decorates Adenta SSNIT flats

Ghana to access part of $1bn global fund to protect forests

Majority denies undermining Speaker

Business24

Call for regulated pricing regime for cashew

Be mindful of financial digitalisation risks - BoG Gov. tells market players

The Finder:

Oppong Nkrumah takes inputs from young entrepreneurs as gov't readies 2022 budget

We are building a strong -Police Service

Republic Press

NPP MPs clash with speaker

NAM 1 dodges court

I am engine of Ghana's economy - Ato Essien boasts

Daily Guide

GHS 620m stealing case: Ato Essien opens defence

Arrest NAM 1 court orders

Crusading Guide

Ghana pushes towards one billion dollars climate change fund

Oppong Nkrumah takes inputs from young entrepreneurs

