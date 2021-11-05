Today at the newsstands

Here are some major headlines in the newspapers
Daily Graphic
SOEs owe GNPC $549m - indebtedness covers only 2020
Ato Essien tell court he's nation builder
Arrest NAM 1
Ghanaian Times
Kpeshie Lagoon structures go down
Court orders arrest of NAM 1, 2 others
Partner us to achieve climate change targets -
The Chronicle
Uncollected 'borla' decorates Adenta SSNIT flats
Ghana to access part of $1bn global fund to protect forests
Majority denies undermining Speaker
Business24
Call for regulated pricing regime for cashew
Be mindful of financial digitalisation risks - BoG Gov. tells market players
The Finder:
Oppong Nkrumah takes inputs from young entrepreneurs as gov't readies 2022 budget
We are building a strong -Police Service
Republic Press
NPP MPs clash with speaker
NAM 1 dodges court
I am engine of Ghana's economy - Ato Essien boasts
Daily Guide
GHS 620m stealing case: Ato Essien opens defence
Arrest NAM 1 court orders
Crusading Guide
Ghana pushes towards one billion dollars climate change fund
Oppong Nkrumah takes inputs from young entrepreneurs