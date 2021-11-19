0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands

Newspapers Newsstand Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (10)

Fri, 19 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

DAILY GRAPHIC

Decongesting Prisons: Alternative bills go to Parliament

Withdraw directive to stop road tolls collection

MiDA hands over air-conditions test laboratory to GSA

GHANAIAN TIMES

Speaker halts tollbooth closure

Nungua elders, youth disrupt official opening ceremony of Orca Deco

Kasoa Tuba junction hawkers kick against closure of tollbooth

DAILY GUIDE

GH620m Capital Bank Case: Ato Essien admits bankruptcy

Sosu accuses Police of fraud

AG pushes plea bargaining criminal trials

You may also browse our gallery for photos of the newspapers

Source: www.ghanaweb.com