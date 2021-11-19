Today at the newsstands

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

DAILY GRAPHIC



Decongesting Prisons: Alternative bills go to Parliament



Withdraw directive to stop road tolls collection



MiDA hands over air-conditions test laboratory to GSA



GHANAIAN TIMES

Speaker halts tollbooth closure



Nungua elders, youth disrupt official opening ceremony of Orca Deco



Kasoa Tuba junction hawkers kick against closure of tollbooth



DAILY GUIDE



GH620m Capital Bank Case: Ato Essien admits bankruptcy

Sosu accuses Police of fraud



AG pushes plea bargaining criminal trials



You may also browse our gallery for photos of the newspapers