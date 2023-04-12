1
Today at the newsstands – April 12, 2023

Newspapers File photo

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Accra hosts World book capital April 24

Don't create tension in country - Peace council to political actors

Be empathic with economic turnaround efforts - Sam Jonah

GHANAIAN TIMES

Farmer, 39, to die by hanging for murder

Tourism ministry target arrivals in 2023

Permanent arbitration court suspends $30m case against Ghana following A-G's objection

DAILY GUIDE

Bryan Acheampong brouhaha: Arrest Mahama- NPPreplies NDC

Samira rewards 2022 literature winners

COP beaters get GH¢ 70K bail

THE CHRONICLE

Gyaism is an existential threat to Ghana - Kofi Koranteng

Akufo-Addo opens Accra 'World Book Capital' April 24

Mahama speaks with forked tongue

