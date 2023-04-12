Today at the newsstands – April 12, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Accra hosts World book capital April 24
Don't create tension in country - Peace council to political actors
Be empathic with economic turnaround efforts - Sam Jonah
GHANAIAN TIMES
Farmer, 39, to die by hanging for murder
Tourism ministry target arrivals in 2023
Permanent arbitration court suspends $30m case against Ghana following A-G's objection
DAILY GUIDE
Bryan Acheampong brouhaha: Arrest Mahama- NPPreplies NDC
Samira rewards 2022 literature winners
COP beaters get GH¢ 70K bail
THE CHRONICLE
Gyaism is an existential threat to Ghana - Kofi Koranteng
Akufo-Addo opens Accra 'World Book Capital' April 24
Mahama speaks with forked tongue
