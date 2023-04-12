Today at the newsstands – April 12, 2023

File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Accra hosts World book capital April 24



Don't create tension in country - Peace council to political actors



Be empathic with economic turnaround efforts - Sam Jonah



GHANAIAN TIMES



Farmer, 39, to die by hanging for murder

Tourism ministry target arrivals in 2023



Permanent arbitration court suspends $30m case against Ghana following A-G's objection



DAILY GUIDE



Bryan Acheampong brouhaha: Arrest Mahama- NPPreplies NDC



Samira rewards 2022 literature winners



COP beaters get GH¢ 70K bail

THE CHRONICLE



Gyaism is an existential threat to Ghana - Kofi Koranteng



Akufo-Addo opens Accra 'World Book Capital' April 24



Mahama speaks with forked tongue



You can browse through our gallery for more photos: