Today at the newsstands – April 13, 2023

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Revenue mobilisation drive: Govt throws weight behind ECG

We must entrench fiscal discipline - Kwaku Kwarteng

Retrieve study leave money from lecturer

GHANAIAN TIMES

ORC 'blacklists' 2,812 churches, others

Court remands trader accused of swindling police officer of $15,000

GRA deploys 5,000 TSOs to assist property ratepayers to register, pay

DAILY GUIDE

NPP, NDC chase IGP over Mahama, Bryan

University don lauds education reform

Veep rescues boy

THE CHRONICLE

NDC & NPP test Dampare's testicular fortitude

Battles over late Asonaba Dapaah's funeral continues unabated

Teachers get GH¢62m 'Golden handshake' from education ministry

Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
