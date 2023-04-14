Today at the newsstands – April 14, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
IMF bailout: $ 3bn lands in May - Sources
Chiana-Paga: Home to famous Paga Crocodile pond - Constituents appeal for roads
Colleges of education teachers excel in Licensure Exam - Study
THE CHRONICLE
Excavator driver's 'baby mama' stabs rival to death
NPA to regulate importation of bitumen, et al
I'm optimistic we'll strike a deal with Ghana soon - IMF boss
THE INSIGHT
Election 2024: New poll reveals Ghanaians Prefer Alan to Bawumia
Anger over Methodist pastor's suspension following comments on Ghanaian economy
Mahama says NDC will make NPP boot to boot if they attempt to rig 2024 elections
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Tobinco donates medicines to Police Hospital ahead of Malaria day
John Mahama goes after Annoh Dompreh
Health alert...Dangerous new breed of Mosquito in town
GNTTA explains...Why prices of tomatoes, onions have gone up
