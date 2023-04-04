Today at the newsstands – April 4, 2023

File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Addressing food insecurity: Agric needs new model - Prof Nzamujo



President should state position on LGBTQ+ -Catholic Bishop



Commit more resources to mental health delivery -Dr Agyemang to govt



GHANAIAN TIMES



FWSC starts nationwide payroll clean-up

5 political parties amendment of 1992 constitution



president must be emphatic on his LGBTQ+ stance - Catholic Bishop



THE CHRONICLE



Yoni Kulendi to be next CJ ...Gerturde Torkornoo also in the race



NLA to be GH 92m richer this year



Bawumia shown love by Methodist chruch

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



GUTA fights gov't over newly passed revenue bills



Dormaa East MP to moderate discussions on green economy



Your dedicated service will always be remembered -Judicial service to COP Kofi Boakye



You can browse through our gallery for more photos: