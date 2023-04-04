Today at the newsstands – April 4, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Addressing food insecurity: Agric needs new model - Prof Nzamujo
President should state position on LGBTQ+ -Catholic Bishop
Commit more resources to mental health delivery -Dr Agyemang to govt
GHANAIAN TIMES
FWSC starts nationwide payroll clean-up
5 political parties amendment of 1992 constitution
president must be emphatic on his LGBTQ+ stance - Catholic Bishop
THE CHRONICLE
Yoni Kulendi to be next CJ ...Gerturde Torkornoo also in the race
NLA to be GH 92m richer this year
Bawumia shown love by Methodist chruch
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
GUTA fights gov't over newly passed revenue bills
Dormaa East MP to moderate discussions on green economy
Your dedicated service will always be remembered -Judicial service to COP Kofi Boakye
