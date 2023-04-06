0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – April 6, 2023

Newspapers File photo

Photos (8)

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Love, forgiveness, honesty must reign supreme -church leaders to Ghanaians

Rote learning helpful -UG Vice-Chancellor

CEOs call on 2 EC appointees to resign

DAILY GUIDE

Galamsey man owns 86-Bedroom hotel

2024 presidential race: it's possible says Bawumia

SC decides 'Burger' MP's fate May 17

THE ANCHOR

NCCE boils over 'missing' provident fund

State land thievery at East Legon

Galamsey fight is a shared responsibility Mireku Duker

THE MIRROR

Kwahu Easter - Economic challenges bite revellers, food vendors

3 Lotto operators loot GHC 253,680

Free health interventions - Cecilia Lodonu Senoo's way of serving communities

You can browse through our gallery for more photos:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha