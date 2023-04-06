Today at the newsstands – April 6, 2023

File photo

DAILY GRAPHIC



Love, forgiveness, honesty must reign supreme -church leaders to Ghanaians



Rote learning helpful -UG Vice-Chancellor



CEOs call on 2 EC appointees to resign



DAILY GUIDE



Galamsey man owns 86-Bedroom hotel

2024 presidential race: it's possible says Bawumia



SC decides 'Burger' MP's fate May 17



THE ANCHOR



NCCE boils over 'missing' provident fund



State land thievery at East Legon



Galamsey fight is a shared responsibility Mireku Duker

THE MIRROR



Kwahu Easter - Economic challenges bite revellers, food vendors



3 Lotto operators loot GHC 253,680



Free health interventions - Cecilia Lodonu Senoo's way of serving communities



