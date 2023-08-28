Today at the newsstands – August 28, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines
THE INFORMER
Let’s close ranks – Bawumia urges NPP
EOCO recovers cash for state
Don’t choose war in Niger impasse
THE CHRONICLE
Complete Massacre – As 629 out of 797 grassroots of NPP endorse Veep Bawumia to ‘Break the 8’
Alan stands better chance on November 4 than Bawumia – Gyampo
Economic crisis was not caused by BoG – Pianim
THE GHANIAN TIMES
NPP Special Delegates Conference: Dr Bawumia takes comfy lead
Catholic Bishops kick against ECOWAS intervention in Niger
BoG Governor, Deputies not responsible for economic woes – Kwame Pianim
DAILY GRAPHIC
NPP super delegates conference: 4 cruise into November 4
November 4 crucial – Political scientists
Otumfuo to help raise US$10m for KATH
REPUBLIC PRESS
Ken shocks NPP – as Alan Cash falters in second place battle
Accident claims 8 lives on Kasoa-Cape Coast road
Embrace unity for success in 2024 elections – Bawumia urges NPP presidential aspirants
