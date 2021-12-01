0
Today at the newsstands - December 1, 2021

Wed, 1 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

The Finder:

* 2022 budget passed by majority

* Food delivery and ride-hailing workers face low pay, dangerous conditions - Report

* Power supply to Kumasi to normalise by end of year

The Chronicle:

* Majority whip Minority with 'Adjaho cane' and approve 2022 budget

* Krobo chiefs denounce 'yentua' electricity bill agitators

Daily Graphic:

* Majority reverses Minority decision, approve 2022 budget

* Budget approval unconstitutional - Minority

* YouStart initiative game-changer - Ken Ofori-Atta

