Today at the newsstands - December 1, 2021

Wed, 1 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Finder:
* 2022 budget passed by majority
* Food delivery and ride-hailing workers face low pay, dangerous conditions - Report
* Power supply to Kumasi to normalise by end of year
The Chronicle:
* Majority whip Minority with 'Adjaho cane' and approve 2022 budget
* Krobo chiefs denounce 'yentua' electricity bill agitators
Daily Graphic:
* Majority reverses Minority decision, approve 2022 budget
* Budget approval unconstitutional - Minority
* YouStart initiative game-changer - Ken Ofori-Atta
