Today at the newsstands - December 14, 2021

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

Daily Guide:



Court throws out 'Canada' MP



Resign to campaign - Nana to 'flagbearers'



Don't frustrate gov't - Otumfuo to MPs



European Bank gives gov't €82.5m for COVID-19



Opuni chases judge again

B&FT:



Economic outlook for 2022 positive - Addison



Bank of Africa tops-all in financial sector women empowerment



Millers bemoan low performance of rice on GCX a year after listing



Big headache for cashew, mango farmers



Graphic Business:

Chicken shortage looms: Import delays



Gov't, citizens must protect economic gains



2022 budget not growth driven - Isaac Adongo



The Finder:



MPs can't dictate policies to executive



GHS 241m is to facilitate GRA's collection of e-levy - Finance Ministry

Court dismisses 2 applications of the embattled Assin North MP



Tipper truck driver fined GHS 960 for killing boy, 11



Daily Graphic:



Asantehene condemns parliament intransigence



TUC backs vaccination policy



NPP gears up for delegates conference

Special Supplement on AGI Ghana Industry Awards



