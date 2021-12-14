0
Today at the newsstands - December 14, 2021

Newspapers Newsstand Stack of newspapers

Tue, 14 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

Daily Guide:

Court throws out 'Canada' MP

Resign to campaign - Nana to 'flagbearers'

Don't frustrate gov't - Otumfuo to MPs

European Bank gives gov't €82.5m for COVID-19

Opuni chases judge again

B&FT:

Economic outlook for 2022 positive - Addison

Bank of Africa tops-all in financial sector women empowerment

Millers bemoan low performance of rice on GCX a year after listing

Big headache for cashew, mango farmers

Graphic Business:

Chicken shortage looms: Import delays

Gov't, citizens must protect economic gains

2022 budget not growth driven - Isaac Adongo

The Finder:

MPs can't dictate policies to executive

GHS 241m is to facilitate GRA's collection of e-levy - Finance Ministry

Court dismisses 2 applications of the embattled Assin North MP

Tipper truck driver fined GHS 960 for killing boy, 11

Daily Graphic:

Asantehene condemns parliament intransigence

TUC backs vaccination policy

NPP gears up for delegates conference

Special Supplement on AGI Ghana Industry Awards

