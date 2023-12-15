News

Today at the newsstands – December 15, 2023

Fri, 15 Dec 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

District level elections: over 66,000 vie for assembly, unit committee slots

Production textbooks: Local publishers demand payment

EC to upload pink sheets on online portal

DAILY GRAPHIC

Election 2024: EC to display results on website

John Boadu takes over SIGA

Cannabis not wee - MPs divided over legislation

GHANAIAN TIMES

Inflation falls to 26.4% in November

$600m prestige project to enhance Kotoka Int Airport

Towards accident-free yuletide

THE CHRONICLE

Sheey Sheey departs planet earth morrow ...family, friends remember him

Work & Housing Ministry addressing floods, other challenges in Accra.

