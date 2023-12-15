Today at the newsstands – December 15, 2023

Menu ›
News
Fri, 15 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
District level elections: over 66,000 vie for assembly, unit committee slots
Production textbooks: Local publishers demand payment
EC to upload pink sheets on online portal
DAILY GRAPHIC
Election 2024: EC to display results on website
John Boadu takes over SIGA
Cannabis not wee - MPs divided over legislation
GHANAIAN TIMES
Inflation falls to 26.4% in November
$600m prestige project to enhance Kotoka Int Airport
Towards accident-free yuletide
THE CHRONICLE
Sheey Sheey departs planet earth morrow ...family, friends remember him
Work & Housing Ministry addressing floods, other challenges in Accra.
