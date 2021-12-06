0
Today at the newsstands - December 6, 2021

Mon, 6 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

Daily Graphic:

• COVID-19 Omicron variant: Travel restrictions unfair - Ghana, South Africa register opposition

• Ministers banned from foreign travels

• Akufo-Addo, Ramaphosa celebrate Nana Otuo Siriboe

• King Faisal stop Asante Kotoko

Publisher:

• Otumfuo angry over dumsor, threatens to storm Jubilee House

• Name and shame evil beings in Parliament - Afenyo-Markin tasks media, civil society

Daily Guide:

• Bagbin fears NDC, Kevin Taylor

• Confusion over drivers planned strike

• Ghana, South Africa oppose Covid travel ban

• Akufo-Addo is African of the year #CitiCBS

Ghanaian Times:

• COVID-19 Omicron variant travel ban: Pres raps global c'nity for targeting African countries

• 6 perish, others injured in gory accident at Sege

• NPC urges consensus building in Parliament to resolve 2022 budget impasse

Business24

• Pres Akufo-Addo impressed with record in agriculture

• Chamber of Commerce courts diasporan investors to local economy

• Akufo-Addo backs proposed business council to strengthen Ghana-South Africa economic ties

