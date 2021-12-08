Today at the newsstands - December 8, 2021

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major headlines in today's newspapers

Crusading Guide:



Kweku Annan vs Asante apeatu case: Drama in court



Take education on cancers to educational institutions - US-based NGO #CitiCBS



The Chronicle:



2022 budget blues: Confusion galore in Minority camp



78 'hribaba hribaba warriors escape death by hair's breadth

Tension in Krobo over relocation by ECG and subsequent dumsor



Ghanaian Times:



We remain opposed to e-levy, Minority states position on 2022 budget modification



GSS begins 4-day GIPSS training for officers



High C'ssioner meets Ho MCE over burial of slain Zambian woman, 22



ECG bags GHS6.5m from illegal connections #CitiCBS

The Herald:



Ursula Owusu & finance minister trade blows over GHS242 million cooked e-levy contract as name of shadowy company pops up



Ex-COCOBOD director untying 'mischief' against Opuni in court



Ghana Armed Forces planning to sneak out impersonator #CitiCBS



Daily Guide:



Ofosu-Ampofo planned harm on others

Police chase one more in Shatta Wale case



Lands Minister pledges climate change action



KGL Group celebrates Otumfuo, a pillar of peace



NFFAWAG lauds GEPA for coconut, cashew promotion #CitiCBS



Daily Graphic:



Massive afforestation programme underway - Jinapor

ECOWAS reopens land borders January 1



We can feed nation if resourced - Award winners



KOICA supports KVTI with safety equipment



Presby Church provides clinic for Mampong PRESEC



