Today at the newsstands – February 10, 2023

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY DISPATCH:

* Gold for Oil OMCs fail to reduce price on first consignment.

* Suame NDC official denied bail over hate speech.

DAILY ANALYST:

* Jomoro MP fires Police over autopsy report

* Haruna Iddrisu rejects Collins Dauda’s seat

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

* Bawku turning into a Ghost Town - Catholic Bishops lament.

* Heads must roll over mess at COCOBOD - Kwadwo N.Poku fumes.

