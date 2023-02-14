0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – February 14, 2023

Newspapers File Photo

Photos (6)

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Domestic Debt Exchange Programme: Government secures 80% target

7 STEM schools fully operational - Education Minister

THE DAILY GUIDE

Apply standards in advertising ...information minister task AAG

Sakumono outdoors new chief

THE CHRONICLE

Akufo- Addo is annoyed ...says their failures are being blamed on him & ministers

Mahama: my wise counsel on the economy was ignored

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

GH¢2.7bn debt threatens power distribution

Huge support for Hughton as Black Stars coach

THE ANCHOR

NPP forces sabotaging my work - Henry Quartey

Ahanta Traditional Council endorses Labianca Owner ...as acting president

You can browse through our gallery for more photos:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi