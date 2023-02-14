Today at the newsstands – February 14, 2023

File Photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Domestic Debt Exchange Programme: Government secures 80% target



7 STEM schools fully operational - Education Minister



THE DAILY GUIDE



Apply standards in advertising ...information minister task AAG



Sakumono outdoors new chief

THE CHRONICLE



Akufo- Addo is annoyed ...says their failures are being blamed on him & ministers



Mahama: my wise counsel on the economy was ignored



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



GH¢2.7bn debt threatens power distribution



Huge support for Hughton as Black Stars coach

THE ANCHOR



NPP forces sabotaging my work - Henry Quartey



Ahanta Traditional Council endorses Labianca Owner ...as acting president



