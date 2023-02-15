0
Today at the newsstands – February 15, 2023

Wed, 15 Feb 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

GHANAIAN TIMES

DDEP: Govt gets GHc83 billion

President inaugurates ICT facility at Dome Kwabenya

Ghana to stop filing landing cards by airline passengers March 31

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Uproar on Legon campus

Borteyman residents cry for police intervention

Include Hepatitis B to NHIS covered services

DAILY GRAPHIC

GHC83bn bonds surrendered for new ones

Nation records zero cholera cases since 2020

Repair works on Korle Bu roads underway

DAILY ANALYST

Sophia Akuffo delivers Val’s Day package to Gabby

IMF assigns resident adviser to Bank of Ghana

COCOBOD pushing for tax incentives for artisanal cocoa processors

