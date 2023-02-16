Today at the newsstands – February 16, 2023

File Photo

DAILY GUIDE:



* Presidential Jet is back



* Ejura victims gets GHC1.28M



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE:



* Consumer Protection Law to be passed - Act. Trade Minister.

* 538,399 BECE candidates qualify for placement into SHS, and TVET schools.



THE BUSINESS ANALYST:



* Inflation falls slightly to 53.6%



* Your continuous picketing over domestic debt exchange programme unnecessary - Ofori Atta to pensioners.



DAILY GRAPHIC

* GES releases SHS placement



*Develop means to maximise natural resource benefits



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



* Enskinment of new Bawku Naba illegal -Govt



* Read the law well ...AG responds to CEO

THE CHRONICLE



* Crunch meeting @ Jubilee House



* Consumer protection Bill before Cabinet



