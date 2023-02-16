0
Today at the newsstands – February 16, 2023

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GUIDE:

* Presidential Jet is back

* Ejura victims gets GHC1.28M

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE:

* Consumer Protection Law to be passed - Act. Trade Minister.

* 538,399 BECE candidates qualify for placement into SHS, and TVET schools.

THE BUSINESS ANALYST:

* Inflation falls slightly to 53.6%

* Your continuous picketing over domestic debt exchange programme unnecessary - Ofori Atta to pensioners.

DAILY GRAPHIC

* GES releases SHS placement

*Develop means to maximise natural resource benefits

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

* Enskinment of new Bawku Naba illegal -Govt

* Read the law well ...AG responds to CEO

THE CHRONICLE

* Crunch meeting @ Jubilee House

* Consumer protection Bill before Cabinet

