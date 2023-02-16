Today at the newsstands – February 16, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GUIDE:
* Presidential Jet is back
* Ejura victims gets GHC1.28M
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE:
* Consumer Protection Law to be passed - Act. Trade Minister.
* 538,399 BECE candidates qualify for placement into SHS, and TVET schools.
THE BUSINESS ANALYST:
* Inflation falls slightly to 53.6%
* Your continuous picketing over domestic debt exchange programme unnecessary - Ofori Atta to pensioners.
DAILY GRAPHIC
* GES releases SHS placement
*Develop means to maximise natural resource benefits
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
* Enskinment of new Bawku Naba illegal -Govt
* Read the law well ...AG responds to CEO
THE CHRONICLE
* Crunch meeting @ Jubilee House
* Consumer protection Bill before Cabinet
