Today at the newsstands – February 17, 2023

Fri, 17 Feb 2023
Republic Press:
* ‘Lover Boy’ banker faced side chic in court
* Ayariga cries for Bawku.
Daily Guide:
* 102 MPs endorse Bawumia
* Government swaps GHC83 billion old bonds.
The Daily Statesman:
* Kennedy Agyapong urges NPP to tidy up for 2024.
* Debt Excange will trigger economic turnaround - Ofori-Atta.
Daily Graphic:
* Govt won't shortchange pensioner bondholders - Finance Miniter
* Walewale witnesses improvement in development projects
The Finder:
* Approve pending fiscal measures as well as the mid-year budget in august -Ofori-Atta to parliament
* 6 MPs condemn purported enskinment of rival chief for Bawku
